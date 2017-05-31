One person of interest found, as manhunt continues for shooting suspects in West Jordan

A shooting that left a man lying in a pool of blood on a West Jordan street Wednesday had police engaged in a manhunt, in which they had located one person of interest and were looking for at least one more.

West Jordan police Sgt. Joe Monson said it began when public safety dispatchers received 911 call reporting gunfire at 10:47 a.m. Officers rushed to the area of 3800 West and 7800 South, where they found the victim, described only as an adult male, lying in the street.

"He had multiple gunshot wounds to the torso," Monson said.

The victim was in serious condition but conscious at the hospital, where detectives planned to question him Wednesday afternoon.