One person of interest found, as manhunt continues for shooting suspects in West Jordan

A shooting that left a man lying in a pool of blood on a West Jordan street Wednesday had police engaged in a manhunt, in which they had located one person of interest and were looking for at least one more.

West Jordan police Sgt. Joe Monson said it began when public safety dispatchers received 911 call reporting gunfire at 10:47 a.m. Officers rushed to the area of 3800 West and 7800 South, where they found the victim, described only as an adult male, lying in the street.

"He had multiple gunshot wounds to the torso," Monson said.

The victim was in serious condition but conscious at the hospital, where detectives planned to question him Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, police said at about 2 p.m. that they located a Dodge Magnum involved in shooting, which was seen leaving the area just before police arrived.

Whether the shooting was possibly gang-related was under investigation.

Several schools in the area were placed on precautionary lockdown as the search continued into Wednesday afternoon.

The Tribune will update this story as it develops.

