Moab BASE jumper falls to death from Colorado River cliff

A Moab man died late Tuesday night in an apparent BASE jumping accident along an eastern Utah stretch of the Colorado River.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday identified the victim as 34-year-old Seth F. Graham.

About 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, a person on a Canyonlands at Night river boat tour saw Graham's fatal plunge from the so-called "G" spot, a 320-foot-high cliff above the Goose Island Recreation Site, deputies said.

The witness called 911 and sheriff's deputies, paramedics and search and rescue personnel rushed to the scene.

Graham's body was found near the bottom of the cliff.

Deputies said it appeared he was alone at the time of his jump.