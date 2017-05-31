U.S. 40 reopened as fire continues to burn near Utah-Colorado border

A 25-mile stretch of U.S. 40 was reopened on Wednesday after flames from eastern Utah's out-of-control Mile Marker 166 Fire turned away from the route.

The Uintah Basin Interagency Fire Center reported that the blaze, burning in remote cheat grass and brush about 8 miles east of Jensen, had topped 920 acres.

The fire, located roughly east of Vernal and west of Dinosaur, Colorado, was being fought by about 100 personnel, including crews from the Dinosaur National Monument, the Bureau of Land Management and the towns of Jensen and Naples.

A shift in winds combined with strategic back fires set Tuesday night to move flames away from the highway.