Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Utah man drowns in effort to reach cave behind Arizona waterfall

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 minute ago

A Utah man drowned while attempting to enter a cave behind a waterfall on Arizona's Havasupai Indian Reservation.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Mark Magleby, 36, of Orem, died in the 3 p.m. Memorial Day incident at Beaver Falls.

Deputies say Magleby was one of two campers who attempted to dive to a depth of several feet to find the cave's entrance. Magleby apparently made the attempt after another man had tried, failed and swum back to the group.

Magleby dove in next, deputies say, but did not resurface. When he remained missing 30 minutes later, his friends called tribal authorities, who asked the sheriff's office for assistance.

Magleby's body was recovered at 7 p.m. and subsequently turned over to the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office.

While the incident remained under investigation on Wednesday, the sheriff's office stated that no foul play was suspected.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()