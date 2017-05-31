Utah man drowns in effort to reach cave behind Arizona waterfall

A Utah man drowned while attempting to enter a cave behind a waterfall on Arizona's Havasupai Indian Reservation.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Mark Magleby, 36, of Orem, died in the 3 p.m. Memorial Day incident at Beaver Falls.

Deputies say Magleby was one of two campers who attempted to dive to a depth of several feet to find the cave's entrance. Magleby apparently made the attempt after another man had tried, failed and swum back to the group.

Magleby dove in next, deputies say, but did not resurface. When he remained missing 30 minutes later, his friends called tribal authorities, who asked the sheriff's office for assistance.