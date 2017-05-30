Another teen is shot in WVC, this one fatally

Crime » Gunshots erupt as bystanders attempt to end fight; suspects flee in cars.

A teenager is dead after a Tuesday night shooting in West Valley City, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 9:30 p.m. in a residential neighborhood near 4700 West and Thayne Drive (3935 South), according to West Valley City police officials.

Neighbors heard arguing and saw a group fighting in the street, police said. The neighbors yelled to break up the fight and soon heard gunshots.

The teenage boy was killed, and two cars containing an unknown number of people fled. Officials have been unable to locate witnesses that may be been with the teenager at the time of the confrontation.