Man with Utah ties charged with stabbing California prison warden

Crime » 34-year-old was sentenced by feds in terrorist plot.

An Uzbek refugee with Utah connections has been charged with stabbing the warden of a federal prison in California while he served a 25-year sentence.

Fazliddin Kurbanov, 34, was indicted on three counts last week by a California grand jury: attempted murder of a federal officer, assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon and possession of an object intended to be a weapon.

Calvin Johnson, the warden at the federal prison in Victorville, Calif., was seriously injured in the May 2016 incident and has recovered. According to charges, Kurbanov used a homemade knife, known as a "shiv," to attack Johnson.