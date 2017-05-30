Utah man drowns trying to enter cave located behind Arizona waterfall

A Utah man has drowned on the Havasupai Reservation while trying swim into a cave located behind a waterfall.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office said 36-year-old Mark Magleby, of Orem, died Monday at Beaver Falls.

It is unclear whether Magleby succeeded in entering the cave. People trying to enter the cave must dive into several feet of water before reaching its entrance.

Magleby was at the waterfall with a group of friends.

A friend dived into the water after Magleby, but was unable to see Magleby.

Magleby's body was later recovered.