American Fork police: Father beat 3-month-old son for spitting up on him

"The infant began to spit up on [Blair, who] admitted to investigators this made him angry and he lost his temper," Christensen said. "[Blair] struck the infant multiple times on the side of the face and head with a closed fist."

Police also say that shortly after that incident — after Blair, the child and its mother had returned to their West Haven residence — he again became upset with the infant and allegedly struck the child on the lower back.

After the child's condition deteriorated — Christensen did not detail the symptoms — Blair and the infant's mother decided to take the infant for medical care on Monday afternoon.

The baby initially was in critical condition with "multiple brain bleeds and other head and facial trauma," but had been stabilized by Tuesday and was thought to be gradually improving, Christensen said.

Blair was being held on $10,000 bond Tuesday, having been booked into the Utah County jail on suspicion of second-degree felony child abuse involving serious bodily injury.

Christensen said further investigation by detectives revealed multiple instances of past abuse of the infant by Mason.

The child's mother was not being further investigated since police do not believe she was aware of the incidents at the time they occurred.

