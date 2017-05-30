American Fork police: Father beat 3-month-old son for spitting up on him

A 3-month-old Utah boy remained in critical condition Tuesday, and his father was behind bars for allegedly striking him repeating on the head and lower back.
American Fork police Sgt. Josh Christensen said officers were contacted 1 p.m. Monday after the baby was admitted to Davis Medical Center with serious head injuries. The child was then flown by medical helicopter to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.
Christensen said police learned that the child allegedly had been beaten twice over the Memorial Day weekend by his father, Mason Allen Blair, of Weber County.
The first time purportedly occurred at a friend's home in American Fork on Sunday afternoon.