ATM fraud suspect sought in Weber, Dav is counties

Weber and Davis County sheriff's deputies are on the hunt for a suspect in a spree of fraudulent ATM cash withdrawal incidents.

Weber County sheriff's Detective Camille Colvin says the suspect — a black male, who appears to be in his late-20s or early-30s, with facial hair and a buzz-style haircut — struck numerous ATMs at banks and convenience stores in both counties May 20-21.

The suspect, captured on security cameras, was wearing a black and white shirt with an "08" emblazoned on its front.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Colvin at 801-778-6638.

remims@sltrib.com