Family of Sherry Black announces police training symposium to prevent cold cases

The Millers also announced the formation of the Sherry Black Education Foundation, which will host the conference and help underwrite the cost of attending for those who need financial assistance.

"The hope is that the different techniques that are taught in this class can be implemented during the normal course of the investigation and hopefully find out who the perpetrator was before the case is cold," said Greg Miller.

The training is scheduled the week of June 26-30 and costs $200. The first three days will be courses led by forensic psychologist Richard Walter and criminologist Patrick Zirpoli. Over the next two days, law enforcement will have one-on-one time with Walter and Zirpoli to review cold cases.

Black was killed at her B&W Billiards and Books at 3466 S. 700 East in the afternoon of Nov. 30, 2010.

Her husband, Earl Black, discovered her and called police at 1:43 p.m.

Investigators have no suspects or persons of interest, but they have a blood DNA sample from the assailant, likely from injuring a hand during the attack.

