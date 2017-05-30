Family of Sherry Black announces police training symposium to prevent cold cases

West Valley City • Six and a half years after Sherry Black was stabbed and killed in her South Salt Lake bookstore, her murder is unsolved.
Her daughter, Heidi Miller, on Tuesday announced a training symposium that will teach law enforcement techniques to prevent other cases from going cold.
"Out of this tragedy, my family and I want to do what we can to end the pain that we and thousands of other families are suffering," she said, standing with her husband, Greg Miller, the son of the late Larry H. Miller and former CEO of the Larry H. Miller Group, which owns the Utah Jazz.