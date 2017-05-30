High-speed I-80 chase ends in crash, one suspect shot

One of two suspects suffered at least one gunshot wound — possibly self-inflicted — as police moved in at the end of a wild high-speed chase on Interstate 80 Tuesday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers were still gathering the facts about the incident, but it apparently began when Salt Lake City police spotted the suspects' vehicle in a University of Utah neighborhood where gunshots had been reported about 5:30 a.m.

The car sped away, beginning a chase that soon moved onto I-80 and proceeded west at speeds topping 100 mph. Efforts to spike the vehicle's tires were successful, but the suspects attempted to continue their escape until crashing into a tree in the Lake Point area about 6:15 a.m.