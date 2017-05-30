Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Search resumes for girl in Provo River; her mother, bystander drowned trying to rescue her

By connect
First Published      Updated 36 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (11)

From the air, along the banks and in water craft daring the near-flood stage currents of the Provo River, the search for a missing 4-year-old girl resumed Tuesday.

London DeDios' mother and a male bystander both drowned when they tried to rescue her Monday afternoon, after the girl fell into the runoff-swollen river near Bridal Veil Falls and was swept downstream and out of sight.

Utah County Search and Rescue crews suspended their efforts late Monday, but resumed shortly after dawn Tuesday, said Sheriff's Lt. Erik Knutzen.

In all, six adults reportedly jumped into the river in a failed bid to rescue the girl. Four of them made it out of the water safely, but Brenda Nalleli DeDios, 34, of West Jordan, and Sean Zacharey Thayne, 30, of Sandy, did not.

The two — who did not know each other — were pronounced dead shortly after they were pulled from the river about 3 miles downstream from where they had jumped in.

A helicopter was searching the river from above on Tuesday, while searchers probed riverside vegetation along the banks and checked out the rushing waters via boats, rafts and kayaks.

To aid the search, the Central Utah Water Conservancy District cut back on the flow of water being released from the upstream Deer Creek Reservoir. Crews hoped that with resulting lower water levels possible points where the girl's body may have been trapped would be exposed.

Timpanogos Park was closed to the public on Tuesday while the search continued.

The DeDios family released a statement asking not for privacy as they grieve:

"Brenda was loving and caring for all, she was simply selfless. She would help anyone she could and would do anything for her children. They were her pride and joy. Her family will miss her greatly; her smile, laughter and the joy she brought."

A GoFundMe page (https://www.gofundme.com/zp7c8-our-angels ) has been set up to help defray funeral costs.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()