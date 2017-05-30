Search resumes for girl in Provo River; her mother, bystander drowned trying to rescue her

The two — who did not know each other — were pronounced dead shortly after they were pulled from the river about 3 miles downstream from where they had jumped in.

A helicopter was searching the river from above on Tuesday, while searchers probed riverside vegetation along the banks and checked out the rushing waters via boats, rafts and kayaks.

To aid the search, the Central Utah Water Conservancy District cut back on the flow of water being released from the upstream Deer Creek Reservoir. Crews hoped that with resulting lower water levels possible points where the girl's body may have been trapped would be exposed.

Timpanogos Park was closed to the public on Tuesday while the search continued.

The DeDios family released a statement asking not for privacy as they grieve:

"Brenda was loving and caring for all, she was simply selfless. She would help anyone she could and would do anything for her children. They were her pride and joy. Her family will miss her greatly; her smile, laughter and the joy she brought."

A GoFundMe page (https://www.gofundme.com/zp7c8-our-angels ) has been set up to help defray funeral costs.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims