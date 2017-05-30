Search resumes for girl in Provo River; her mother, bystander drowned trying to rescue her

From the air, along the banks and in water craft daring the near-flood stage currents of the Provo River, the search for a missing 4-year-old girl resumed Tuesday.
London DeDios' mother and a male bystander both drowned when they tried to rescue her Monday afternoon, after the girl fell into the runoff-swollen river near Bridal Veil Falls and was swept downstream and out of sight.
Utah County Search and Rescue crews suspended their efforts late Monday, but resumed shortly after dawn Tuesday, said Sheriff's Lt. Erik Knutzen.
In all, six adults reportedly jumped into the river in a failed bid to rescue the girl. Four of them made it out of the water safely, but Brenda Nalleli DeDios, 34, of West Jordan, and Sean Zacharey Thayne, 30, of Sandy, did not.