Girl’s body found in Provo River; her mother, bystander drowned trying to rescue her

The two — who did not know each other — were pronounced dead shortly after they were pulled from the river about 3 miles downstream from where they had jumped in.

"Our heart goes out to the families of all involved," said Knutzen, who called the episode a "tragic accident."

The girl was playing next to a bridge, about 2 feet above the river, when she either slipped or fell into the water, Knutzen said.

Authorities got the call for help at about 3:40 p.m. Monday.

On Tuesday, a helicopter had searched the river from above, while searchers probed riverside vegetation along the banks and checked out the rushing waters via boats, rafts and kayaks. Divers also were on call.

To aid the search, the Central Utah Water Conservancy District temporarily cut back on the flow of water being released from the upstream Deer Creek Reservoir, from 1,100 cubic feet per second to 300 cubic feet per second.

Knutzen said the decreased water flow helped expose the location of the girl's body. It would have been "impossible to find her until the water came down," he said.

Knutzen said removal of the girl's body would involve a "technical rescue," where trained professionals would set up riggings and lines.

He said they would "work against time" to get her out before the water levels from the reservoir return to Monday's levels. Afterward, the girl's body will be transported to the medical examiner's office.

The DeDios family had earlier released a statement asking for privacy as they grieve:

"Brenda was loving and caring for all, she was simply selfless. She would help anyone she could and would do anything for her children. They were her pride and joy. Her family will miss her greatly; her smile, laughter and the joy she brought."

Meanwhile, friends of Thayne told KUTV News that they were not surprised that he risked — and lost — his life trying to help a child.