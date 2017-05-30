Families grieving after 4-year-old’s body found in Provo River

In all, six adults reportedly jumped into the river in a failed bid to rescue the girl. Four of them, reportedly family members of the young girl, made it out of the water safely.

But Brenda Nalleli DeDios, 34, of West Jordan, and Sean Zacharey Thayne, 30, of Sandy, did not.

The two — who did not know each other — were pronounced dead shortly after they were pulled from the river about 3 miles downstream from where they had jumped in.

"Our heart goes out to the families of all involved," said Knutzen, who called the episode a "tragic accident."

The girl was playing next to a bridge, about 2 feet above the river, when she either slipped or fell into the water, Knutzen said.

The bridge is part of the Provo River Parkway, running parallel to the river just under the falls. Three-foot waves of frigid whitewater churned several feet below the paved trail this weekend, capable of sweeping a person several hundred yards downstream within seconds.

Authorities got the call for help at about 3:40 p.m. Monday.

On Tuesday, a helicopter had searched the river from above, while six teams of about six searchers each probed riverside vegetation along the banks and checked out the rushing waters via boats, rafts, kayaks and wading in shallow areas. Divers also were on call.

To aid the search, the Central Utah Water Conservancy District temporarily cut back on the flow of water being released from the upstream Deer Creek Reservoir, from 1,100 cubic feet per second to 300 cubic feet per second.

Knutzen said the decreased water flow helped expose the location of the girl's body. It would have been "impossible to find her until the water came down," he said.

Knutzen said removal of the girl's body was a technical, coordinated effort and involved setting up rigging lines across the river. Officials faced a tight deadline before the water levels from the reservoir returned to Monday's levels.

The girl's body had been transported to the medical examiner's office by Tuesday afternoon, he said.

The DeDios family released a statement asking for privacy as they grieve:

"Brenda was loving and caring for all, she was simply selfless. She would help anyone she could and would do anything for her children. They were her pride and joy. Her family will miss her greatly; her smile, laughter and the joy she brought."