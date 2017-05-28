Humane society offers $5,000 reward for info about dog’s fatal shooting

The Humane Society of Utah (HSU) on Saturday said it is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the fatal shooting of a dog in Helper.

Dennis Marshall found his dog, a red heeler named Jazman, dead in his fenced-in yard Thursday morning, according to an HSU release. After finding a hole in Jazman's chest area, Marshall took the dog to a veterinarian, who discovered a metal BB-tipped pellet during a necropsy. The pellet is believed to be from a .177-caliber airgun.

They believe the dog likely was killed in its kennel between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday.

HSU hopes the $5,000 reward will aid the Helper Police Department obtain information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the shooting.