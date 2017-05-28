Quantcast
Humane society offers $5,000 reward for info about dog’s fatal shooting

By Larrisa Beth Turner The Salt Lake Tribune
The Humane Society of Utah (HSU) on Saturday said it is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the fatal shooting of a dog in Helper.

Dennis Marshall found his dog, a red heeler named Jazman, dead in his fenced-in yard Thursday morning, according to an HSU release. After finding a hole in Jazman's chest area, Marshall took the dog to a veterinarian, who discovered a metal BB-tipped pellet during a necropsy. The pellet is believed to be from a .177-caliber airgun.

They believe the dog likely was killed in its kennel between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday.

HSU hopes the $5,000 reward will aid the Helper Police Department obtain information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the shooting.

"Our hearts go out to this family," said Gene Baierschmidt, HSU executive director. "It is highly disturbing that a pet is not safe in its own home. The person responsible must be found and held accountable, and we hope a reward offers incentive for someone with information to step forward. There is no justifiable reason for someone to commit animal cruelty in this atrocious manner."

Anyone with information should contact the Helper Police Department at 435-472-3719.

 

