Emery County youths convicted in deer-killing spree

The four were charged in 7th District Juvenile Court with intentionally hitting deer with a car and leaving the deer after shooting them.

One youth was convicted on third-degree felony wanton destruction of protected wildlife and four misdemeanors: shooting a firearm from a vehicle, aggravated animal abuse, waste of protected wildlife and spotlighting, which is a method of hunting nocturnal animals that includes shining a high-powered light. He was ordered to pay at least $550 in fines and $6,000 to the Help Stop Poaching (HSP) Program. He also was ordered to Juvenile Detention. The state seized his rifle and suspended his hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for 13 years, according to DWR.

A second juvenile also was charged with third-degree felony wanton destruction of protected wildlife and sent to Juvenile Detention. The judge ordered him to pay at least $550 in fines and $1,200 to the HSP program. His hunting, fishing and furbearer licenses will be suspended for seven years, according to DWR.

The third and fourth were charged with one count of wanton destruction of protected wildlife, a class A misdemeanor, and one count each of waste of protected wildlife, a class B misdemeanor. Each was ordered to pay a fine and $400 to HSP. Their big-game hunting privileges will be suspended for three years, according to DWR.

