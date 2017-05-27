Woman arrested for allegedly leaving two kids locked in car trunk as she shopped at Wal-Mart

A woman has been arrested for allegedly locking her two children in the trunk of her car in a Wal-Mart parking lot Thursday evening.

A witness reported that the woman locked the 2-year-old and 5-year-old in the trunk, then went inside the Wal-Mart, according to Riverdale police. The witness told police she heard the children making noise and saw the vehicle shaking as they moved inside the trunk, and she and several others told the five-year-old to pull the emergency latch.

After the woman returned to the car, she was booked into Weber County Jail on suspicion of child abuse.