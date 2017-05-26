Ceremony honors 241 who donated bodies for U. medical studies

Nearly 200 people gathered at the annual Body Donor Grace Site at Salt Lake City Cemetery to commemorate this year's donors and share stories of their lives with fellow donor families and friends.

Since 1998, the U. has hosted the memorial service the Friday before Memorial Day as a way to not only pay tribute to the donors but also give families and friends closure they may not have had as a result of their donation.

The ceremony is centered on appreciation for the donations as well as the importance of what they make possible.

Not only do they help shape the future of medicine and health, Kerry Don Peterson, director of the Body Donor Program at the U., said donors also show students the importance of hands-on education and the value of human life.

"I've been at this almost 20 years and there is no frickin' way I can tell you all the things your family members do to advance medical education and science," Peterson told attendees during the service. "The gift is tremendously important."

Dani Golomb, a first-year U. medical student, echoed that sentiment as she spoke about her body donor, Dallas.

She described her apprehension toward touching the cadaver as her anatomy course, fear that gave way to gratitude as the class progressed. She greeted him at the start of every class and explained the procedures she'd perform each class. Golomb said she'd never forget holding his heart in her hands, after it had worked hard for 82 years — with scars to prove it.

"I hope you all find comfort and resolution in knowing the gift they gave was treasured," Golomb said. "It enriched us and taught us even more about what it means to be human being."

Family and friends, in turn, offered stories of loved ones who became body donors. They were scrapbookers, bowling champions, musicians and loving parents and grandparents.

Kjelstrom was a spitfire, Evans said, and one never knew what crazy thing she'd say next.

"This gives me a place to come to talk with her and feel close to her again," Evans said. "I'm so proud of her and when I'm ready, I'll be here too."

kgifford@sltrib.com Twitter: @kelgiffo