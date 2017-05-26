Utah man sentenced to prison in sex assault case where judge threatened to jail state crime lab employee for late test results

A Davis County man has been sentenced to prison for up to 30 years for raping his ex-girlfriend — a case that gained notoriety after a judge, frustrated with delays in the case, threatened to put a state crime lab employee behind bars if DNA results were not produced.

Christopher Lee Monson, 29, pleaded guilty in April to two counts of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse in connection with the October 2015 assault.

On Thursday, 2nd District Judge Thomas Kay sentenced Monson to two one-to-15-year prison terms, and ordered them to run consecutively.

Last November, Monson had been in jail for 13 months on charges of rape and attempted kidnapping, when Kay was forced to cancel a trial because attorneys had not received DNA results from a rape kit.