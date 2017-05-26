Quantcast
Utah man sentenced to prison in sex assault case where judge threatened to jail state crime lab employee for late test results

A Davis County man has been sentenced to prison for up to 30 years for raping his ex-girlfriend — a case that gained notoriety after a judge, frustrated with delays in the case, threatened to put a state crime lab employee behind bars if DNA results were not produced.

Christopher Lee Monson, 29, pleaded guilty in April to two counts of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse in connection with the October 2015 assault.

On Thursday, 2nd District Judge Thomas Kay sentenced Monson to two one-to-15-year prison terms, and ordered them to run consecutively.

Last November, Monson had been in jail for 13 months on charges of rape and attempted kidnapping, when Kay was forced to cancel a trial because attorneys had not received DNA results from a rape kit.

"I've set this trial months and months and months [ago] and the defendant is in custody," the judge said during a mid-November hearing. "This is ridiculous ... I want a human being here who is going to take some responsibility. It means he's going to, or she's going to, have [the results] or there's going to be some good reason that they are not going to jail."

The issue was resolved a month later.

Monson was arrested after a woman who had recently broken off a relationship with him reported to police that he raped her. She told police that Monson tried to restrain her with duct tape and sexually assaulted her in his Layton apartment after she went there to drop off a credit card, according to charging documents.

The woman told police that she persuaded Monson to let her leave the apartment by telling him that she needed to check on an infant she was baby-sitting that she had left in her vehicle. She fled the apartment wearing only a blanket, charges say.

Monson's attorney had argued in court papers that the sex was consensual.

