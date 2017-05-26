Utah woman accused of sex with disabled adults sentenced to probation

Williams claimed the sexual contact was consensual, but charges state that the victims were unable to legally consent "based on a mental disease or mental capacity ... "

Williams pleaded guilty in February to three lesser counts of third-degree felony sexual exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

On Friday, Judge James Taylor placed Williams on 36 months probation, which includes paying a $1,079 fine. She also is barred from any employment or other contact with disabled adults.

If Williams fails to complete probation, she could be land in prison for up to 10 years, because the judge ordered two of the potential three zero-to-five-year prison terms to run consecutively.

The judge noted that the victims in the case "were unusually vulnerable," according to the court docket.

He also noted that Williams "continue[s] to attempt to place some of the blame for the conduct with the victims upon the victim — not accepting full responsibility for violating the trust placed in her for the care of these disabled adults," according to the court docket.

