Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Utah woman accused of sex with disabled adults sentenced to probation

By connect
First Published      Updated 24 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

An woman accused of sexually abusing two disabled women at a Lehi group home where she worked has been sentenced to probation.

Karolyn Cheyanne Williams, 19, of Eagle Mountain, was charged last year in 4th District Court with two counts of object rape and two counts of forcible sodomy, all first-degree felonies; and two counts of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse.

The charges state that after becoming acquainted with two female residents at the group home, Williams asked them to have sex with her, and they then engaged in numerous sexual acts between May and August of 2016.

Williams claimed the sexual contact was consensual, but charges state that the victims were unable to legally consent "based on a mental disease or mental capacity ... "

Williams pleaded guilty in February to three lesser counts of third-degree felony sexual exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

On Friday, Judge James Taylor placed Williams on 36 months probation, which includes paying a $1,079 fine. She also is barred from any employment or other contact with disabled adults.

If Williams fails to complete probation, she could be land in prison for up to 10 years, because the judge ordered two of the potential three zero-to-five-year prison terms to run consecutively.

The judge noted that the victims in the case "were unusually vulnerable," according to the court docket.

He also noted that Williams "continue[s] to attempt to place some of the blame for the conduct with the victims upon the victim — not accepting full responsibility for violating the trust placed in her for the care of these disabled adults," according to the court docket.

shunt@sltrib.com

 

RELATED STORIES
COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()
RELATED STORIES