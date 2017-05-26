Utah woman accused of sex with disabled adults sentenced to probation

An woman accused of sexually abusing two disabled women at a Lehi group home where she worked has been sentenced to probation.
Karolyn Cheyanne Williams, 19, of Eagle Mountain, was charged last year in 4th District Court with two counts of object rape and two counts of forcible sodomy, all first-degree felonies; and two counts of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse.
The charges state that after becoming acquainted with two female residents at the group home, Williams asked them to have sex with her, and they then engaged in numerous sexual acts between May and August of 2016.