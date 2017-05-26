Memorial Day weekend will find Utah Highway Patrol, other cops, out in force

However, there was some, marginally at least, good news heading into this year's 100 Deadliest Days.

"Actually, we're down six [fatalities] so far this year compared to last," Cornia said Friday. "Between Jan. 1 and May 25 in 2016 there were 88 fatal crashes, resulting in 95 deaths statewide [during the same period]."

As for the coming Memorial Day weekend, the summer's opening holiday period has averaged three traffic-accident deaths annually since 2014. Cornia and his fellow troopers want to see that number at zero, come next Tuesday morning.

Along with outdoor recreationists and families heading to campsites in Utah's national and state parks and forests this weekend, UHP personnel will be out in force, too. In all, 464 overtime shifts have been approved in addition to normal trooper shifts.

Cornia said UHP not only will be on the hunt for seat belt violators, speeders, impaired and distracted drivers on the state's freeways and highways, but troopers plan to help police in Salt Lake, Weber and Davis counties with DUI enforcement.

Driver education also is a priority. In addition to television and radio advertisements urging roadway care, the Utah Department of Public Safety and UHP will regularly post safety messages and updates on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information and driving safety tips, visit the Zero Fatalities website at http://ut.zerofatalities.com.

