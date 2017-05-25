Ntric acid spills in westside Salt Lake City neighborhood

A nitric acid spill closed down access to a westside Salt Lake City neighborhood late Thursday morning, but no injuries were reported.

Salt Lake City Fire Department dispatchers first reported the incident, estimated to involve about 500 gallons of the acid, at 800 South and 400 West about 9:50 a.m.

SLCPD officials said the spill had been contained as of 10:20 a.m., but still advised people to avoid the area, specifically any locations east of 700 West.

The source of the spill was not immediately disclosed.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims