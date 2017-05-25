Quantcast
No injuries from nitric acid spill at Salt Lake City company

By connect
First Published      Updated 56 minutes ago

A nitric acid spill at a chemical company closed down access to much of a westside Salt Lake City neighborhood late Thursday morning, but no injuries were reported.

Salt Lake City Fire Department spokeswoman Audra Sorensen said the incident, estimated to involve about 500 gallons of the acid, occurred at Univar Environmental Services, 650 W. 800 South, at about 10:15 a.m.

SLCPD officials said the spill had been contained as of 10:25 a.m. on the company's property.

"Although there was some initial concern that the nitric acid could get into the storm drain system, the company's isolated drain system allowed fire department crews to keep the chemical from spreading," according to a fire department news release.

Sorensen said employees were safely evacuated from the business.

A private chemical clean-up company was dispatched to finalize cleanup for the company, the release said.

The cause of the spill is still undetermined as of Thursday afternoon.

Traffic on 800 South, between 200 West and 900 West, was shut down for about two hours.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

