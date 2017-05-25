Nitric acid spills in westside Salt Lake City neighborhood

An underground nitric acid spill closed down access to much of a westside Salt Lake City neighborhood late Thursday morning, but no injuries were reported.

Salt Lake City Fire Department spokeswoman Audra Sorensen said the incident, estimated to involve about 500 gallons of the acid, occurred at 650 W. 800 South about 10:15 a.m.

SLCPD officials said the spill had been contained as of 10:25 a.m.

Later, they said that 800 South — which had been closed in the area — was expected to be reopened shortly after noon.

The acid was believed to have leaked into storm drains under an Interstate 15 overpass, on private, commercial property where Univar Environmental Services operates.