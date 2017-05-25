Hearing: Teen accused of killing worker at Utah youth ranch told police, ‘I just lost my mind’

The video shows Brewer telling Dunton, "I don't care about going to jail. All I care about ... Jimmy — I found out he had a 12-year-old daughter."

The deputy then tells Brewer that he taught Woolsey's daughter how to ride a bike, and Brewer becomes quiet as the interview concludes.

On cross-examination, Dunton noted that he remembered Brewer's pupils being dilated. He said the youth was not tested for drug use that day, but later added that it didn't appear Brewer was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Defense attorney Ron Yengich also asked about Dunton becoming emotional while watching the body cam video interview in court.

Dunton replied that he knew Woolsey, adding: "In a town of 700 people, you know everybody."

After listening to testimony Thursday, 6th District Judge Marvin Bagley will decide if there is probable cause to advance the case to trial.

Along with the aggravated murder count, Brewer faces charges of attempted aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, failure to stop at the command of police, tampering with evidence, reckless endangerment, theft and reckless driving.

The teen had been in the facility for five days before the deadly attack, according to a probable-cause statement filed in court.

Brewer told police that he had a "bad pill addiction," and, on his second day in Utah, he began feeling suicidal, and feared his parents had betrayed and abandoned him. On the day before the attack, Brewer drank bleach in an attempt to kill himself, he told police.

On Tuesday morning, Brewer woke up feeling "heartless," he told police, according to the court document.

The assault began at about 7:30 a.m. at the facility, which advertises itself as a residential school and treatment program for troubled youths ages 12 to 18.

Woolsey had come to check on some teens sitting around a campfire when Brewer began attacking him with a weapon from behind, Garfield County Sheriff Danny Perkins told The Associated Press.

Brewer told police that he used a "metal stick" — later identified as a piece of metal rebar that had been used as a fire poker — in the assault, according to court records.

After the attack on Woolsey, the other teens rushed to a nearby cabin, where they sleep, and alerted another staffer, Alicia Keller.