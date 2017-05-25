Woman survives being hit by freight train in west Salt Lake City

A Union Pacific Railroad freight train struck and injured a woman about 3:30 a.m. Thursday in west Salt Lake City.

Public safety dispatchers said the incident took place near 50 South and 600 West, and that the female victim was believed stuck under one of the train's cars.

The woman was believed to have been lying on or near the tracks when struck by the train. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition, with "non-life threatening" arm and leg injuries, police said.

UP spokesman Justin Jacobs confirmed an eastbound locomotive had hit the woman "along the Lynndyl Subdivision near South Temple Avenue," but had no other information on why she was in the area.