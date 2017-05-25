Quantcast
Woman loses arm and leg, but survives being run over by freight train in west Salt Lake City

By connect
First Published      Updated 15 minutes ago

A Union Pacific Railroad freight train struck a woman about 3:30 a.m. Thursday in west Salt Lake City, severing an arm and a leg.

Public safety dispatchers said the incident took place near 50 South and 600 West, and that the female victim was initially believed stuck under one of the Union Pacific cars.

The woman was believed to have been lying on or near the tracks when run over by the train. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition, with "non-life threatening" arm and leg injuries, police said.

UP spokesman Justin Jacobs confirmed an eastbound locomotive had hit the woman "along the Lynndyl Subdivision near South Temple Avenue," but had no other information on why she was in the area.

However, Jacobs did add that, "pedestrians ... need to be very aware of the hazards associated with trains and should never be on the train tracks or attempt to cross anywhere other than a designated crossing when signs and signals permit."

