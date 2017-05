A Union Pacific Railroad freight train struck a pedestrian about 4 a.m. Thursday in west Salt Lake City.

Public safety dispatchers confirm the incident took place near 50 South and 600 West, and that the victim was believed stuck under one of the train's cars.

The person's condition was not immediately released.

Calls to Union Pacific were not immediately returned.

