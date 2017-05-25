Kaysville police find missing teen girl

Kaysville police cancelled a missing and endangered person alert after a cognitively challenged teenage girl was found safe early Thursday morning.

Kaysville police Lt. Kenton Pies said 17-year-old Ashley Johnson, who is considered "low functioning" due to having been born with fetal alcohol syndrome, had last been seen at her home about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Other than confirming she had been located and appeared unharmed, police did not initially release further details on where or how the 4-foot-4, 85-pound teen was found.

