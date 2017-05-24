Detectives track Mormon prophet statue to West Jordan garage, make two arrests

The stolen bronze statue of Mormon prophets Joseph Smith and Brigham Young turned up in a West Jordan garage, authorities said Wednesday.

Salt Lake City detectives say they found the 800-pound artwork after receiving an anonymous tip. The tipster had seen the SUV and trailer involved in the heist parked at the West Jordan home, Detective Greg Wilking said.

Two of four suspects in the theft had been formally arrested Wednesday, Wilking said; a third was being questioned by police Wednesday evening.

The sculpture, valued at $125,000, was snatched from its spot in front of Salt Lake City's Northgate Business Park, 825 N. 300 West, at about 4 a.m. Tuesday. Security footage recorded four people — apparently three men and a woman — loading the statue on a trailer and driving away.