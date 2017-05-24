St. George brothers, 9 and 11, taken to Mexico by noncustodial father, police say

St. George police said two young brothers who went missing Wednesday were taken to Mexico by their noncustodial father.

The Lopez boys — Jesus, 11, and Angel, 9 — may be in danger, police said in a statement. Authorities began searching for them after they didn't show up at school Wednesday. FBI and Homeland Security investigators are assisting with the search.

Their 51-year-old father, Ricardo Flores, recently divorced their mother, who has sole custody, and "information gathered indicates he is on his way to Tijuana, Mexico with the boys," police said Wednesday evening.

On Thursday, police confirmed the boys were taken to Mexico by Lopez before they could be located.