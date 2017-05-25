Group that allegedly distributes heroin in U.S. cities, including Salt Lake City, targeted by Treasury Department

The U.S. Treasury announced Wednesday that it has frozen the assets of an alleged drug-trafficking organization that distributes large quantities of heroin in the United States, including in Salt Lake City.

Mexican national Jose Luis Ruelas Torres and the Ruelas Torres Drug Trafficking Organization have been identified as significant foreign narcotics traffickers under the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act, according to a news release from the treasury department. In addition, 10 key associates of the organization have been designated as specially designated narcotics traffickers, the release says.

The Treasury Department describes the Ruelas Torres organization as a "major contributor to our nation's heroin epidemic" and says the family-based group smuggles multi-kilogram quantities of the drug from Mexico into the United States.