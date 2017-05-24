Man who killed Utah deputy appeals conviction and life sentence

The man found guilty of killing Millard County Deputy Josie Greathouse Fox has filed a notice that he is appealing the conviction and prison sentence of life plus 80 years.

Lawyers for Roberto Miramontes Roman informed the federal court in Salt Lake City on Tuesday that their client will appeal to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Roman was convicted Feb. 7 of eight charges, including intentionally killing a local law enforcement officer engaged in the performance of official duties and using a firearm during a crime of violence, and sentenced last week by U.S. District David Nuffer.