Man who killed Utah deputy appeals conviction and life sentence

The man found guilty of killing Millard County Deputy Josie Greathouse Fox has filed a notice that he is appealing the conviction and prison sentence of life plus 80 years.

Lawyers for Roberto Miramontes Roman informed the federal court in Salt Lake City on Tuesday that their client will appeal to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Roman was convicted Feb. 7 of eight charges, including intentionally killing a local law enforcement officer engaged in the performance of official duties and using a firearm during a crime of violence, and sentenced last week by U.S. District David Nuffer.

The 44-year-old Roman maintains he is innocent, according to defense attorney Stephen McCaughey.

Fox, 37, was hit by two bullets Jan. 5, 2010, while approaching a Cadillac sedan she had stopped near Delta because the occupant was suspected of being involved in a drug transaction. She died at the scene.

At a 2012 trial in Utah's 4th District Court, Roman took the stand and claimed it was Ryan Greathouse, the deputy's brother, who fired a AK-47-style rifle from inside the sedan.

Roman was acquitted of an aggravated-murder charge but found guilty of tampering with evidence and possessing a firearm and sentenced to a 10-year state prison term.

Greathouse denied any involvement in the slaying. He was found dead from an overdose in a Las Vegas hotel room on April 22, 2010

In 2013, a federal grand jury indicted Roman on 11 charges, including intentionally killing a law enforcement officer.

Nuffer ruled in 2014 that the charges did not amount to double jeopardy because the state and the federal government are separate sovereign entities. The 10th Circuit later upheld that ruling.

