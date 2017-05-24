Utah prosecutors want challenge to strict gang injunction tossed

Utah prosecutors will ask a judge on Wednesday to toss a lawsuit from two men who claim they were falsely labeled as gang members under a now-defunct injunction that they say violated their rights by making it a crime for members of a gang to be seen together in public.
Prosecutors say the case should be dismissed because the rules aimed at the Ogden Trece gang are no longer on the books. Weber County Attorney Chris Allred has said the injunction helped police combat graffiti and gang crime.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Utah, though, says the injunction went too far and their lawsuit is still relevant because Allred has said he wants to bring it back.