Utah prosecutors want challenge to strict gang injunction tossed

"This case represents an important test of how much power cities and counties have to restrict people's individual liberties, and whether they will be held accountable when they go too far," ACLU lawyers wrote in court documents.

Under the injunction issued in 2010, police created a list of Ogden Trece members using their database of evidence. Prosecutors wrote the rules that made it illegal for those people to meet in public and carry guns or graffiti tools. The measure approved by a judge also set an 11 p.m. curfew that applied to a 25-square mile area that encompassed most of the city.

About 50 people were convicted of violating it before it was overturned by the Utah Supreme Court in 2013. The justices ruled on a technicality rather than weighing in on whether the police powers were constitutional.

Gang injunctions are also used in California and elsewhere, but Ogden's was unusual because it covered an entire city.

The suit was filed by the ACLU on behalf of Leland McCubbin and Daniel Lucero.

McCubbin says he was convicted of a misdemeanor for violating the injunction even though he left the gang two years before it was issued. Lucero says he was never in the gang, but police were convinced he was a member and he was convicted of violating the rules.