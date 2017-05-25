Former Utah County commissioner who posed as LDS Church official pleads guilty to fraud

Prosecutors also are recommending that 3rd District Judge Vernice Trease place the 70-year-old Springville resident on probation for five years. In addition, Anderson, an attorney, would voluntarily surrender his law license as part of the deal.

Prosecutor Jacob Taylor said the victim who is owed the $162,606 is in favor of the deal.

Anderson and businessman Alan Dean McKee, 58, of Benjamin, each were charged in February 2016 with three counts of communications fraud and one count of engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, all second-degree felonies.

Charging documents allege Anderson and McKee impersonated authorities from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — even creating a phone account in an apostle's name — as part of a scheme that defrauded a construction company and two individuals out of about $1.26 million. The two defendants solicited the funds for what they claimed was a plan to set up a rail line and industrial park on the church's land in Elberta.

Prosecutors say the scam took place from 2012 to 2015. In his plea, Anderson admitted making phone calls to an investor in May 2015 while posing as another person.

Defense attorney Nathan Crane said Thursday that the scheme was driven by McKee from the beginning. He said Anderson was deceived by McKee and got involved only at the tail end, but also acknowledged his client "crossed a line."

Last August, McKee was charged with committing new crimes while free on $25,000 bail that were similar to the charges he already was facing. He pleaded guilty in the first case to one count of engaging in a pattern of illegal activity and guilty in the second case to theft, both second-degree felonies.

McKee was sentenced in November to two concurrent terms of 1 to 15 years in prison and later ordered to pay nearly $1,269,000 in restitution. Four other charges were dismissed as part of a plea bargain.

