SWAT rushed to westside Salt Lake City neighborhood on report of possible shots fired

Police confirmed they had cordoned off an area of west Salt Lake City late Wednesday morning after possible gunshots were reported.

SLCPD Detective Greg Wilking said officers were on scene and SWAT officers were en route to the area of 800 South and 900 West at 11 a.m.

However, he did not immediately have further details — and particularly could not confirm reports that an armed suspect may have barricaded himself in a residence.

The Tribune will update this story as it develops.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims