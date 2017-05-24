Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

SWAT finds no one home after reports of shots fired in westside Salt Lake City neighborhood

By AND | The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 52 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (12)

After an hour and a half after police cordoned off an area of west Salt Lake City late Wednesday morning — after possible gunshots were reported — a SWAT team broke in the door of a home and found no one inside.

Police arrived at the house near 800 South and 900 West at 11 a.m. and one person came out of the house saying no one else was in the home, according to SLCPD Detective Greg Wilking. But when a second person came out of the house, the police called SWAT officers in case more people were inside, Wilking said.

Neither individual was injured, according to Wilking.

Police said an investigation was continuing, Wilking said, and are looking for two more people, a male and a female.

The Tribune will update this story as it develops.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()