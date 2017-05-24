Quantcast
Police seek possible kidnap victim after SWAT episode at westside Salt Lake City home

By AND | The Salt Lake Tribune
Police are looking for a woman who may have been kidnapped and a suspect after police cordoned off an area of west Salt Lake City late Wednesday morning.

Gunshots were reported at 8:30 a.m. and a woman was seen being forced into a car by a male suspect with a gun, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department. The suspect was seen driving away in a white or gray 1995 Pontiac Grand Am, license plate E585NB.

Officers are looking for Victor Gambino-Perez, 32, in connection with the alleged kidnapping of 24-year-old Samantha Medina, who police believe is in danger.

A SWAT team broke in the door of a home near 800 South and 900 West at 11 a.m. and found no one inside after an hour and a half, according to SLCPD Detective Greg Wilking.

When police arrived at the house, one person came out of the house saying no one else was home, according to SLCPD Detective Greg Wilson. But when a second person came out of the house, the police called SWAT officers in case more people were inside, Wilking said. Neither individual was injured, according to Wilking.

Gambino-Perez is described as 5-foot-5, 145 pounds, with a shaved head, brown eyes. He has neck tattoos and sleeve tattoos on both arms.

Police ask anyone who may know the whereabouts of the suspect to call (801) 799-3000. Anonymous tips may be sent by text to 274637. Start text with TIPSLCPD, which routes it to the police department, then include any relevant information. Reference: case #17-92135.

The Tribune will update this story as it develops.

