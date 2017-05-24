Police seek possible kidnap victim after SWAT episode at westside Salt Lake City home

A SWAT team broke in the door of a home near 800 South and 900 West at 11 a.m. and found no one inside after an hour and a half, according to SLCPD Detective Greg Wilking.

When police arrived at the house, one person came out of the house saying no one else was home, according to SLCPD Detective Greg Wilson. But when a second person came out of the house, the police called SWAT officers in case more people were inside, Wilking said. Neither individual was injured, according to Wilking.

Gambino-Perez is described as 5-foot-5, 145 pounds, with a shaved head, brown eyes. He has neck tattoos and sleeve tattoos on both arms.

Police ask anyone who may know the whereabouts of the suspect to call (801) 799-3000. Anonymous tips may be sent by text to 274637. Start text with TIPSLCPD, which routes it to the police department, then include any relevant information. Reference: case #17-92135.

