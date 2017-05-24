Police seek possible kidnap victim after SWAT episode at westside Salt Lake City home

Police are looking for a woman who may have been kidnapped and a suspect after police cordoned off an area of west Salt Lake City late Wednesday morning.
Gunshots were reported at 8:30 a.m. and a woman was seen being forced into a car by a male suspect with a gun, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department. The suspect was seen driving away in a white or gray 1995 Pontiac Grand Am, license plate E585NB.
Officers are looking for Victor Gambino-Perez, 32, in connection with the alleged kidnapping of 24-year-old Samantha Medina, who police believe is in danger.