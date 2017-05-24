Police find kidnapping victim after SWAT episode at western Salt Lake City home

A woman who police say was kidnapped by a man with a gun in Salt Lake City was found late Wednesday and taken to a hospital, authorities said.

The woman, 24-year-old Samantha Medina, had been seen being forced into a car by an armed man Wednesday morning, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department. The incident later led to a SWAT team surrounding what turned out to be an empty house.

The suspect, 32-year-old Victor Gambino-Perez, was seen driving away in a white or gray 1995 Pontiac Grand Am, license plate E585NB, according to police.

Officers said Wednesday evening that they are still looking for Gambino-Perez. Additional details of how they found Medina were not immediately available. Medina was in "good condition," officials said.