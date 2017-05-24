Quantcast
Police find kidnapping victim after SWAT episode at western Salt Lake City home

By tiffany frandsen, Bob Mims and Luke Ramseth The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
A woman who police say was kidnapped by a man with a gun in Salt Lake City was found late Wednesday and taken to a hospital, authorities said.

The woman, 24-year-old Samantha Medina, had been seen being forced into a car by an armed man Wednesday morning, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department. The incident later led to a SWAT team surrounding what turned out to be an empty house.

The suspect, 32-year-old Victor Gambino-Perez, was seen driving away in a white or gray 1995 Pontiac Grand Am, license plate E585NB, according to police.

Officers said Wednesday evening that they are still looking for Gambino-Perez. Additional details of how they found Medina were not immediately available. Medina was in "good condition," officials said.

A SWAT team broke in the door of a home near 800 South and 900 West at 11 a.m. and found no one inside after an hour and a half, SLCPD Detective Greg Wilking said.

When police arrived at the house, one person came out of the house, and said no one else was home, Wilking said. But when a second person came out of the house, the police called SWAT officers in case more people were inside, Wilking said. Neither individual was injured, according to Wilking.

Gambino-Perez is described as 5-foot-5, 145 pounds, with a shaved head, brown eyes. He has neck tattoos and tattoos on both arms.

Police ask anyone who may know the whereabouts of the suspect to call (801) 799-3000. Anonymous tips may be sent by text to 274637. Start text with TIPSLCPD, which routes it to the police department, then include relevant information. Reference: case #17-92135.

 

