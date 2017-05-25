Draper Police Department members carry ‘Flame of Hope’ for Special Olympics Utah

Members of the Draper Police Department participated Monday in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Utah. Officers and support staff carried the "Flame of Hope" from 11400 S. State Street to Draper City Hall.

Draper was one of a number of police departments that took part in the Torch Run — a grass roots fundraiser that helps raise public awareness for the Special Olympics.

The 2017 Special Olympics Summer Games kick off on June 2. You can learn additional information about the Law Enforcement Torch Run and Special Olympics Utah at www.letr.org and www.sout.org.