Former Salt Lake City firefighter union treasurer charged with stealing funds

A former Salt Lake City firefighters union treasurer was charged Tuesday with fraud for illegally obtaining more than $100,000 from the union.

Joshua Diamond — who resigned from the union in 2016 — is charged in 3rd District Court with second-degree felony counts of theft, unlawful dealing of property by fiduciary and two counts of third-degree felony forgery.

Union president Trevor Tallon reviewed the accounts after Diamond didn't submit a year-end financial review for 2015, according to charging documents. In the review, Tallon found discrepancies, forged checks and unauthorized credit and debit charges, documents state.