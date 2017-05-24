Quantcast
Former Salt Lake City firefighter union treasurer charged with stealing funds

A former Salt Lake City firefighters union treasurer was charged Tuesday with fraud for illegally obtaining more than $100,000 from the union.

Joshua Diamond — who resigned from the union in 2016 — is charged in 3rd District Court with second-degree felony counts of theft, unlawful dealing of property by fiduciary and two counts of third-degree felony forgery.

Union president Trevor Tallon reviewed the accounts after Diamond didn't submit a year-end financial review for 2015, according to charging documents. In the review, Tallon found discrepancies, forged checks and unauthorized credit and debit charges, documents state.

The audit revealed that between September 2012 and November 2014, Diamond illegally obtained $133,694.98 through forged checks, unauthorized withdrawals and missing donation funds, charges state.

Diamond, 39, also wrote himself checks, forging the signatures of three union presidents, charges state. He is also accused of taking funds intended for the "Fill the Boot" drive — a campaign where firefighters raise money to fight muscular dystrophy — after $4,000 didn't make into the proper account, charges state.

Diamond admitted to writing himself unauthorized checks for "mileage reimbursement" and said he intended to pay the amount he took back to the union, according to charges.

A summons has been issued ordering Diamond to make an initial court appearance on June 30.

