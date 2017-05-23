Plea deal in works for teen in alleged suicide-pact crash

Ogden • A defense attorney says a plea deal is in the works for a 16-year-old girl charged with killing two people in a high-speed crash on the way to carry out a suicide pact.

The deal, defense attorney Tara Isaacson said Tuesday, is expected to split the defendant's sentence between juvenile detention and adult prison.

Police say Marilee Patricia Gardner decided to kill herself by slamming into another car when an officer tried to pull her over in Roy last year. Two people died in the crash.

Gardner is now 17 and facing adult murder charges because state law requires prosecutors to bypass juvenile court in serious cases. A judge had refused to move the case to juvenile court.