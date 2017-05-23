Salt Lake City police hunt for bank robbery suspect

Police are searching for a man in connection with a bank robbery in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

A man allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of money from a Wells Fargo Bank located inside a Fresh Market store at 2040 South and 2300 East, according to Salt Lake City police.

A teller reported that the 6-foot tall man had passed a note demanding cash and saying he had a gun at 4:30 p.m., Salt Lake City police said.

Anyone who has relevant information can contact the police department at 801-799-3000.

