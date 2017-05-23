Mapleton teenager dead after car crash

An 18-year-old woman died Monday night after being ejected from an SUV during a car crash in Mapleton.

A 17-year-old boy drove past a stop sign at the intersection of 1600 North and Main Street and hit the back of the SUV, which spun and hit a curb, ejecting Kathrynn Shaw, according to a news release from Mapleton police.

Shaw suffered head trauma during the 7:30 p.m. crash and was taken to Utah Valley Hospital, where she died during the night, the release stated.

Two other 18-year-old women who were passengers in the SUV were treated at the hospital then released, said Mapleton Police Chief John Jackson. He added that the driver of the car and two boys riding with him suffered minor injuries that were treated at the scene. Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.