Utah jury finds defendants guilty of obstruction, not murder, in gang-related shooting

A jury acquitted two men of murder, but found them guilty of giving false information to police, in connection with the 2013 shooting death of a rival gang member in West Valley City.
Alejandro Argumendo, 24, and Jose Carlos Salazar, 23, each face up to life in prison when they are sentenced July 17 in 3rd District Court for gang-enhanced convictions of first-degree felony obstructing justice.
Argumendo and Salazar — whose four-day trial ended May 15 — were among six men charged with first-degree felony murder, obstructing justice and weapons counts in the slaying of 18-year-old Anthony Hernandez on July 27, 2013.