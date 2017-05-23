Utah jury finds defendants guilty of obstruction, not murder, in gang-related shooting

The other defendants are:

— The triggerman, 22-year-old Armando Jose Majano, who was sentenced to 15 years to life last year after pleading guilty to first-degree-felony murder and admitting he fired a gun multiple times at Hernandez.

— Ricardo Antonio Padilla, 30, convicted by a jury last year of gang-enhanced first-degree felony counts of felony discharge of a firearm and obstructing justice, was sentenced to 10 years to life on the firearm count and a concurrent term of five years to life for the obstructing count.

— Diego Armando Monfeda, 24, pleaded guilty in 2014 to second-degree felony obstructing justice and was sentenced to probation and given credit for having spent a year in jail.

— Juan Eduardo Cruz, 23, saw the charges against him dismissed last year.

Court documents state that the defendants planned to kill Hernandez and drove to his home near 3100 South and 4300 West in a pair of SUVs.

Majano called out to Hernandez, and when he approached, Majano shot him four times, charges state.

In later police interviews, all six men "gave false information or withheld information from detectives," charges stare.

Police have said Hernandez's death was linked to a long-standing gang rivalry.

