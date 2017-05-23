Death of Utah toddler who drowned on camping trip ruled accidental

Police on Tuesday determined that the drowning of a 2-year-old Box Elder County boy on Sunday in Blacksmith Fork Canyon was an accident.

Titan Chavez, of Brigham City, wandered away from the family's campsite about 2.5 miles up the Left Hand Fork of Blacksmith Fork Canyon and was swept away by the current, according to the Cache County Sheriff's Office.

The boy's family began looking for him about 10 a.m. when they realized he was missing, according to an earlier news release.

He had been "left unattended for only a very short amount of time," the sheriff's office said Tuesday, adding that no criminal charges are being pursued.