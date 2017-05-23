Judge denies bail for teen accused of shooting Deserae Turner

A bail hearing for Decker, who allegedly helped Peterson plan the shooting, is set for Wednesday.

Earlier this month, a juvenile court judge ordered the boys' cases moved to adult court, finding that keeping them in the juvenile justice system was not in the best interest of public safety.

The shooting left the bullet and several fragments in Turner's brain. The girl's mother has said that Turner suffers from partial blindness, as well as paralysis and weakening on the left side of her body. Turner, who was hospitalized for nine weeks, is now recovering at her home in the town of Amalga.

The boys allegedly lured Turner to a Smithfield canal on Feb. 16 under the guise of selling her a pocket knife. The original plan was to slit the girl's throat with knives each boy brought, according to charging documents, but prosecutors allege Peterson ultimately fired a single bullet into the back of Turner's head.

Decker is accused of helping plot the act and encouraging Peterson to shoot. Both boys allegedly took cash and electronics from Turner's backpack after she was shot.

After his arrest, Peterson told police he had become annoyed with Turner for texting and contacting him through the messaging app Snapchat, according to preliminary hearing testimony. Decker told his friend it would "be pretty easy to get rid of her," a Cache County sheriff's deputy testified. From there, the boys allegedly plotted Turner's death until that February day when they met her at the canal.

Turner's parents reported her missing after she did not return home from school. Two women who knew her family decided to walk a trail near the canal that evening and spotted the girl. They covered her with their coats, the women testified, and called 911. Initially, medics thought the girl needed treatment for hypothermia, according to testimony. Later, they found the gunshot wound.

The two defendants lived in Smithfield and attended Sky View High School. Turner attended North Cache Middle School in Richmond.

The Salt Lake Tribune generally does not identify juveniles charged with crimes until they are certified to stand trial in adult court, as Peterson and Decker now have been.

