Thieves haul off 800-pound bronze statue of Mormon leaders Joseph Smith and Brigham Young

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 minute ago
Mormon founder Joseph Smith and his LDS prophet-sidekick Brigham Young have been abducted from their spot in front of Salt Lake City's Northgate Business Park.

And, says city police Detective Robert Ungricht, the miscreants involved have a lot of brass — er, bronze, at least. Try 800 pounds' worth. That's how much the bronze sculpture, formerly at 825 N. and 300 West, weighed.

At 3:59 a.m. Tuesday, security cameras captured the suspects — a blond woman and three men, one with a limp — loading the artwork, which depicts the two Mormon leaders sitting together on a park bench, onto a black, single-axle utility trailer hitched to an older model white Ford Explorer.

Ungricht said the owner of the sculpture, who also owns the business center, values the piece at $125,000.

The thieves are unlikely to get a fraction of that, however, if they attempt to do what detectives fear they have in mind: chop up the statue into easier-to-handle pieces to sell as scrap.

Police have alerted several scrap metal businesses to let them know if they are offered sizable chunks of bronze.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

