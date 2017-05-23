Thieves haul off 700-pound bronze statue of Mormon leaders Joseph Smith and Brigham Young

Mormon founder Joseph Smith and his LDS prophet-sidekick Brigham Young have been abducted from their spot in front of Salt Lake City's Northgate Business Park.

And, says city police Detective Robert Ungricht, the miscreants involved have a lot of brass — er, bronze, at least. Try 700 pounds' worth. That's how much the bronze sculpture, formerly at 825 N. and 300 West, weighed.

At 3:59 a.m. Tuesday, security cameras captured the suspects — a blond woman and three men, one with a limp — loading the artwork, which depicts the two Mormon leaders sitting together on a park bench, onto a black, single-axle utility trailer hitched to an older model white Ford Explorer.