Salt Lake City police find swiped statue of Mormon leaders Joseph Smith and Brigham Young

The 800-pound piece wasn’t chopped and sold for scrap, according to police chief.

Salt Lake City police say they have recovered a stolen statute of Joseph Smith and Brigham Young.

The statute was not damaged, Chief Mike Brown wrote in a tweet Tuesday evening. Details on the recovery or any arrests related to the heist were not immediately available. The department said a "long day of detective work" was involved in the recovery.

The 800-pound sculpture of Mormon founder Smith and his LDS prophet-sidekick Young was snatched from its spot in front of Salt Lake City's Northgate Business Park about 4 a.m. Tuesday.

It was quite a haul, city police Detective Robert Ungricht said of the miscreants who made off with the Mormon historical heavyweights.