Salt Lake City police find swiped statue of Mormon leaders Joseph Smith and Brigham Young

By AND | The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 22 minutes ago

The 800-pound piece wasn’t chopped and sold for scrap, according to police chief.

Salt Lake City police say they have recovered a stolen statute of Joseph Smith and Brigham Young.

The statute was not damaged, Chief Mike Brown wrote in a tweet Tuesday evening. Details on the recovery or any arrests related to the heist were not immediately available. The department said a "long day of detective work" was involved in the recovery.

The 800-pound sculpture of Mormon founder Smith and his LDS prophet-sidekick Young was snatched from its spot in front of Salt Lake City's Northgate Business Park about 4 a.m. Tuesday.

It was quite a haul, city police Detective Robert Ungricht said of the miscreants who made off with the Mormon historical heavyweights.

Security cameras captured the thieves — a blond woman and three men, one with a limp — loading the artwork, which depicts the two LDS leaders sitting together on a park bench, onto a black, single-axle utility trailer hitched to an older model white Ford Explorer.

Ungricht said the owner of the sculpture, who also owns the business center at 825 N. 300 West, values the piece at $125,000.

Detectives had been worried that the thieves might want to chop up the statute into easier-to-handle pieces to sell as scrap.

remims@sltrib.com, lramseth@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims, @lramseth

 

